Homemade Potato Chips/Belkys

(WSVN) - Potatoes can make a delicious snack or side dish, and you’re going to love how we’re serving them up today. Potato chips — that’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Homemade Potato Chips
Ingredients:
1 large baking potato, sliced into thin pieces
3 tbs. olive oil
1 tsp garlic powder
Sea salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
– Put oven on broil and slice potatoes as thin as possible. A mandolin or food processor works really well for this.
– Mix olive oil, garlic powder and salt and pepper. Place on baking sheet and brush on both sides of chips until they are well coated.
– Broil about five minutes on each side until they are golden brown and crispy. Every oven is different, so keep an eye on yours so they don’t burn!
To Plate:
– Serve hot with a cheesy herb dip or your favorite condiment!
Serves: 4
