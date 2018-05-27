Homemade Potato Chips/Belkys

(WSVN) - Potatoes can make a delicious snack or side dish, and you’re going to love how we’re serving them up today. Potato chips — that’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Homemade Potato Chips

Ingredients:

1 large baking potato, sliced into thin pieces

3 tbs. olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

– Put oven on broil and slice potatoes as thin as possible. A mandolin or food processor works really well for this.

– Mix olive oil, garlic powder and salt and pepper. Place on baking sheet and brush on both sides of chips until they are well coated.

– Broil about five minutes on each side until they are golden brown and crispy. Every oven is different, so keep an eye on yours so they don’t burn!

To Plate:

– Serve hot with a cheesy herb dip or your favorite condiment!

Serves: 4

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.