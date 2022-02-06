Making homemade dishes is easy if you have the right recipe. We’re going to show you how to make a “made from scratch” Italian classic today as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups self-rising flour, plus more for kneading

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

Cooking spray

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees.

Mix flour and Greek yogurt together in a bowl. Transfer to a work surface that has self-rising flour on it.

Knead the dough, adding flour as needed to keep from getting sticky.

Roll the dough out with a rolling pin and shape into a nice circle. Brush olive oil around the edges.

Bake for about 10 minutes, until the dough is halfway done.

Remove from oven and top the crust with about a cup of your favorite sauce.

Add mozzarella cheese to taste and any other toppings you like.

Bake again for another 10 minutes or so. If you prefer, you can also add toppings after the cheese pizza comes out of the oven.

Enjoy!

