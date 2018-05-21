(WSVN) - It’s a beloved, hearty part of many classic pasta dishes. Meatballs are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground pork

1 lb. ground Italian sausage

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 cup bread crumbs

2 egg whites

WATCH: Belkys takes you through the first steps in preparing perfect meatballs. (The video above shows the rest of the preparation.)

Method of Preparation:

– In a bowl, mix together the ground pork, the ground up Italian sausage, the Italian seasoning, the garlic powder, salt, pepper, bread crumbs and egg whites.

– Form the ground meat into meatballs. I like to use a small scooper so they’re all the same size.

– Place the meatballs on a baking tray and put them in the oven at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes.

To Plate:

Serve them with the pasta sauce.

