(WSVN) - It’s a beloved, hearty part of many classic pasta dishes. Meatballs are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground pork
1 lb. ground Italian sausage
2 tsp. Italian seasoning
2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
1 cup bread crumbs
2 egg whites
- WATCH: Belkys takes you through the first steps in preparing perfect meatballs. (The video above shows the rest of the preparation.)
Method of Preparation:
– In a bowl, mix together the ground pork, the ground up Italian sausage, the Italian seasoning, the garlic powder, salt, pepper, bread crumbs and egg whites.
– Form the ground meat into meatballs. I like to use a small scooper so they’re all the same size.
– Place the meatballs on a baking tray and put them in the oven at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes.
To Plate:
Serve them with the pasta sauce.
