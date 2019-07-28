Homemade Hummus/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Dips are yummy whether they’re for a party or a snack, especially when you make it on your own. Hummus is on the menu today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Homemade Hummus
Ingredients:
4 garlic cloves
2 cups canned chickpeas, drained (reserve the liquid)
1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/3 cup tahini
6 tbs. fresh lemon juice (2 lemons)
2 tbs. liquid from chickpeas (or more if you like thinner hummus)
Hot sauce of your choice to taste
Method of Preparation:
- In a food processor, add chickpeas, garlic cloves, salt, tahini and lemon juice, and blend well. Add liquid from chickpeas and hot sauce, and blend again.
- Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.
To Plate: Serve and enjoy!
Serves: 8
