Homemade Hummus/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Dips are yummy whether they’re for a party or a snack, especially when you make it on your own. Hummus is on the menu today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Homemade Hummus

Ingredients:

4 garlic cloves

2 cups canned chickpeas, drained (reserve the liquid)

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/3 cup tahini

6 tbs. fresh lemon juice (2 lemons)

2 tbs. liquid from chickpeas (or more if you like thinner hummus)

Hot sauce of your choice to taste

Method of Preparation:

In a food processor, add chickpeas, garlic cloves, salt, tahini and lemon juice, and blend well. Add liquid from chickpeas and hot sauce, and blend again.

Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.

To Plate: Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 8

