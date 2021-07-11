If you find yourself in need of an easy-to-make healthy snack, look no further. That’s what we’re making today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Homemade Granola Bars

Ingredients:

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1/3 cup honey

2 tbs. coconut oil

2 cups rolled oats, old fashioned

1/2 cup vanilla protein powder (optional)

3 tbs. almond flour

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

Method of Preparation:

Line an 8 X 8 or 9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving overhang on two side like handles.

This will help you get the bars out more easily when they’re ready.

Place the peanut butter, honey, and coconut oil in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave about 30 seconds until everything melts. Whisk to combine.

Add the oats, protein powder, almond flour, cinnamon and salt to the bowl with the peanut butter mixture. Stir well, then add in the chocolate chips. Press evenly into the prepared pan and refrigerate for one hour or until firm.

Lift the bars from the pan using the parchment handles and transfer to a cutting board. Slice into bars of desired size.

Enjoy!

