Homemade Dinner Rolls/Belkys

Don’t you just love the smell of fresh bread baking? That’s what’s in the oven as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Homemade Dinner Rolls

Ingredients:

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup whole milk

3 Tbs. mayonnaise

Method of Preparation:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray.

Stir together ingredients in a mixing bowl. Stir by hand until ingredients are blended and moist. Spoon evenly into the prepared muffin tin.

Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. When the rolls come out of the oven- brush on some melted butter for extra goodness!

To Plate:

Serve warm and enjoy!

Serves: 12

