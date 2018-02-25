Homemade Dinner Rolls/Belkys

Don’t you just love the smell of fresh bread baking? That’s what’s in the oven as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Homemade Dinner Rolls
Ingredients:
2 cups self-rising flour
1 cup whole milk
3 Tbs. mayonnaise
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray.
- Stir together ingredients in a mixing bowl. Stir by hand until ingredients are blended and moist. Spoon evenly into the prepared muffin tin.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. When the rolls come out of the oven- brush on some melted butter for extra goodness!
To Plate:
Serve warm and enjoy!
Serves: 12
