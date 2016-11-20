(WSVN) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and we’ve got a delicious recipe guaranteed to start your holiday cooking off the right way. Homemade Cranberry Sauce is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Courtesy: Realsimple.com

Ingredients:

1 12 ounce bag cranberries, fresh or frozen (3 1/2 cups)

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup apple juice

1/4 cup bourbon

Method of Preparation:

– In a saucepan, combine the cranberries, sugar, apple juice and bourbon.

– Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries begin to burst and the sauce thickens. This takes about 20-25 minutes.

To Plate:

– Let cool and serve. *Can be made a couple of days ahead of time.

Serves: 8

