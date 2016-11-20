(WSVN) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and we’ve got a delicious recipe guaranteed to start your holiday cooking off the right way. Homemade Cranberry Sauce is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Homemade Cranberry Sauce
Courtesy: Realsimple.com
Ingredients:
1 12 ounce bag cranberries, fresh or frozen (3 1/2 cups)
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup apple juice
1/4 cup bourbon
Method of Preparation:
– In a saucepan, combine the cranberries, sugar, apple juice and bourbon.
– Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries begin to burst and the sauce thickens. This takes about 20-25 minutes.
To Plate:
– Let cool and serve. *Can be made a couple of days ahead of time.
Serves: 8
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.