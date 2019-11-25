Homemade Cranberry Sauce/ Belkys

(WSVN) - The aroma of roast turkey is in the air, and just in time for Thanksgiving, we’re making a traditional side dish. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Homemade Cranberry Sauce
Ingredients:
1 12 ounce bag of cranberries, fresh or frozen
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup apple juice
1/4 cup bourbon (or whiskey)
Method of Preparation:
- In a saucepan, combine the cranberries, sugar, apple juice and bourbon.
- Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries begin to burst and the sauce thickens. This takes about 20-25 minutes. (This delicious recipe can easily be made a couple of days ahead of time!)
To Plate:
Let cool and serve. Happy Thanksgiving!
Serves: 6-8
