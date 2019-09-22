Homemade Bruschetta/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Whether you’re looking for an appetizer or a great side dish, you’ll want to see what’s in the kitchen today, something yummy is on the menu – as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Homemade Bruschetta

Ingredients:

7 ripe Campari tomatoes

1 French baguette cut into 1/2 inch slices

3-4 tbs. olive oil, to taste

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1/3 cup chopped fresh basil

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat over to 450 degrees.

Chop the tomatoes into small pieces and remove the seeds. Mix with 1 tablespoon olive oil, the chopped basil, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Place baguette slices on a large baking sheet. Brush the tops of the bread with olive oil. Place in oven until bread is almost toasted – about 5 minutes. Remove and rub the garlic over the toasted bread until it starts to seep in.

Top with tomato basil mixture and season with more salt and pepper, to taste.

To Plate:

Serve as an appetizer or a side dish.

Serves: 8

