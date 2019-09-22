Homemade Bruschetta/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Whether you’re looking for an appetizer or a great side dish, you’ll want to see what’s in the kitchen today, something yummy is on the menu – as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Homemade Bruschetta
Ingredients:
7 ripe Campari tomatoes
1 French baguette cut into 1/2 inch slices
3-4 tbs. olive oil, to taste
2 cloves garlic, peeled
1/3 cup chopped fresh basil
salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat over to 450 degrees.
- Chop the tomatoes into small pieces and remove the seeds. Mix with 1 tablespoon olive oil, the chopped basil, salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Place baguette slices on a large baking sheet. Brush the tops of the bread with olive oil. Place in oven until bread is almost toasted – about 5 minutes. Remove and rub the garlic over the toasted bread until it starts to seep in.
- Top with tomato basil mixture and season with more salt and pepper, to taste.
To Plate:
Serve as an appetizer or a side dish.
Serves: 8
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.