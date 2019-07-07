Homemade Brownie Brittle/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Choco-holics, listen up. Something sweet and crunchy is on the menu today! Let’s see what’s in the oven as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Homemade Brownie Brittle

Ingredients:

1 package of fudge brownie mix (your favorite)

1 egg

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 cup water

Sea salt (or your favorite topping)

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Beat brownie mix together with the egg, butter and water. Pour onto a parchment lined baking sheet and spread evenly about 1/2 inch thick.

Bake for about 15 minutes and then sprinkle with sea salt or other topping.

Return to oven and bake for another 55 minutes until the center is firm. Remove and cool. Break into pieces.

To Plate:

Serve by itself or with ice cream. Enjoy!

Serves: 12

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.