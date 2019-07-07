Homemade Brownie Brittle/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Choco-holics, listen up. Something sweet and crunchy is on the menu today! Let’s see what’s in the oven as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Homemade Brownie Brittle
Ingredients:
1 package of fudge brownie mix (your favorite)
1 egg
1/2 cup melted butter
1/2 cup water
Sea salt (or your favorite topping)
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oven to 325 degrees. Beat brownie mix together with the egg, butter and water. Pour onto a parchment lined baking sheet and spread evenly about 1/2 inch thick.
- Bake for about 15 minutes and then sprinkle with sea salt or other topping.
- Return to oven and bake for another 55 minutes until the center is firm. Remove and cool. Break into pieces.
To Plate:
- Serve by itself or with ice cream. Enjoy!
Serves: 12
