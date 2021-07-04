If you’re in the mood for comfort food, we have a recipe you’re sure to love! Something yummy is in the oven as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Homemade Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. cracked black pepper

3 tbs. scallions, chopped (can also use chives)

2/3 cup sour cream, chilled

1/2 cup milk, chilled

1/4 cup melted and cooled unsalted butter plus more for brushing on top of biscuits

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Add sour cream, milk and melted butter and stir together until very sticky dough comes together. Add sliced scallions

and fold them together until combined.

Using two lightly greased spoons or a lightly greased ice cream scooper, drop 1/4 cup-sized balls of batter/dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment, about 1 inch apart.

Bake biscuits for about 15 minutes, then remove them from the oven and brush the tops with melted butter.

Place biscuits back into the oven and continue baking for another 5-7 minutes until golden brown.

