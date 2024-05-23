SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday raided a Southwest Ranches home that singer and rapper Sean Kingston was renting.

According to officials, Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, is accused of not paying for a $150,000 entertainment system.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where several cruisers and deputies surrounded the home.

During the raid, BSO, arrested Anderson’s mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, who is facing several fraud and theft charges.

Back in February, a lawsuit was filed against Anderson, which claimed that the rapper never paid for the merchandise.

Dennis Card, an attorney of the company, was outside of Anderson’s home as the raid was taking place.

“He said that he works with Justin Bieber and that he, obviously, puts on a big show here, this is a rental house, he doesn’t own it,” said Card. “And he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without having him pay for it and then he simply never pays.”

Card said BSO is working to expand their search warrant to enter other parts of Anderson’s home.

“He is stealing the property itself,” Card said. “He has a standardized script that he gives people, which is that he’s a recording artists, that he’s certainly is, and that he wants to purchase these things, but he never pays for anything. He gets the stuff and that’s the end of the story. He does it over and over and over.”

7News reached out to Anderson’s representatives but have not heard back.

