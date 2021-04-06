Hollywood to hold 3 major entertainment events in-person with COVID restrictions

Raise your hand if you’re over using Zoom! Hollywood is too.

That’s why Tinsel Town is ready to ditch virtual events and ceremonies. They want to see everyone in the flesh — 6 feet apart of course!

Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars, is just weeks away. And if producers get their way, stars will be there in person!

Angelique Jackson: “The current plan for the Oscars this year is to have a largely in-person ceremony. The ceremony is going to take place at Union Station in Los Angeles with, we understand, some of the performances taking place at the Dolby Theater. There is a plan to kind of rotate the seats, the seating arrangements, during the show .”

Can’t come to the ceremony in L.A. because of COVID travel restrictions? No problem!

Angelique Jackson: “The producers have announced that there will be a remote location in London and they’re working on plans for other international locations.”

This summer, Comic-Con in San Diego will be virtual. But, fans will have something extra to be thankful for Thanksgiving weekend.

A special edition in-person Comic-Con weekend is in the works!

Angelique Jackson: “Smaller, potentially about 30,000 person celebration. It is, of course, immediately caused controversy because, one, it is a huge number of people to be gathered in a space. There’s a lot of questions on whether or not the studios, the talent, the publicists will want to spend you know, potentially our first vaccinated holiday Thanksgiving away from family.”

Grab your movie theater popcorn!

This summer, the Tribeca Film Festival is bringing fans back.

Angelique Jackson: “A 12-day in-person outdoor celebration and instead of being held primarily in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City, it will be spread out to more outdoor locations. Co-Founder Robert DeNiro said in a statement that, you know, this is for as New York emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, it just seems right to bring people together again for an in-person festival.”

