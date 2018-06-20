Hollywood rallying around immigrant children separated from their families

(CNN) — Two series centered around Latino characters are challenging other shows to take a stand against the immigration policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents.

The showrunners of “One Day at a Time” and “Vida” are encouraging donations to RAICES Texas, which raises funds to post bail for parents arrested at the border.

On Tuesday, the Instagram account for the writers of the Starz series “Vida” posted a photo showing them holding signs that said “Keep families together” and “End family separation.”

“The #vidawriters Room challenges @gloriakellett and the @odaatnetflix Writers Room to take the #OneVidaAtATime Challenge to #keepfamiliestogether & #endfamilyseparation by donating to @raicestexas to directly support legal services for detained separated families, including providing bonds to get parents released from detention so they can re-unite with their children,” the caption read. “Will you do it?”

Soon after, Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett posted a photo of their writer’s room also holding signs and challenging The CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and ABC’s “Grand Hotel” to participate.

She also tweeted to fans, saying “One Day at a Time & Vida are teaming up to end family separation at the border. Donate here to directly support legal services for detained separated parents and funding for their release.”

It’s part of a movement in Hollywood in which celebrities and others are increasingly advocating against the zero-tolerance immigration policy.

The children separated from their parents have some famous advocates.

Oprah Winfrey recently tweeted “Babies torn from their parents. Can’t stand it!”

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also tweeted and shared a link about how people could help.

“I don’t care what your politics are, we can’t be a country that separates children from their parents,” she wrote. “Do something about this, here.”

