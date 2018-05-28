Hollywood insiders reflect on ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars’ ending

If you’ve seen the end of “Avengers: Infinity War,” you were likely devastated. You either believe the studio decided to cut salary expenses by killing off a bunch of characters … or you think they’re working on a way to bring ’em back. Some Hollywood insiders are giving us their thoughts.

Thanos: “I hope they remember you.”

“Infinity War’s” ending left fans stunned and in mourning for some of their favorite characters.

Not everyone thinks the gang is dead, leaving fans to ask: How will they get them back to life?

THE FOLLOWING DISCUSSION INCLUDES SPOILERS.

Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes editor: “The thing that I was very clear on when ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ ended, was that this was not the end. They’re not going to kill the characters that disintegrated, that’s not possible. You can’t get rid of Black Panther.”

Chris Gore, film critic: “I think the big question is, are they dead? We certainly saw them disappear into ash, and it was very dramatic.”

Dante James, film critic: “I think that the ones who did die before the gauntlet, before the snap, I think they’re dead. I think Loki’s gone, I think Vision is gone, I think Gamora is dead, although there might be some shenanigans with the Soul Stone and her being trapped in there because of the whole deal he had to make to get the Soul Stone.”

Josh Brolin (as Thanos): “Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.”

Movie experts are split on what’s gonna go down in “Avengers 4.”

Grae Drake: “I think what’s really likely is that we’re going to see a lot of time play. So, the Time Stone is going to be used, or more likely, the original Avengers are probably going to start working for S.H.I.E.L.D., work on time travel, and then figure out how to start playing with the timeline.”

Dante James: “I know Captain Marvel has to play some kind of big role in the next film, even though we never got to see her in this one and she has her own movie coming out next year. I feel like you have to bring in other cosmic characters, to either fight Thanos or somehow appeal to his loss of Gamora to bring everybody back and to reverse what he did.”

Chris Gore: “My guess is, somehow, Doctor Strange put a spell on the Time Stone.”

Dante James: “That’s true. That’s a good point.”

Chris Gore: “And then foresaw that the only scenario in which they would ‘win’ is that everyone that Thanos thinks he’s killing, they’re actually in the Soul Stone in another dimension, and some other cosmic, you know, superhero, as you point out, Captain Marvel, could come and discover them all in this other dimension and bring them back. I think that’s kind of where it’s going, and that’s just because i’ve been reading comic books for far too long.”

Josh Brolin (as Thanos): “But this does put a smile on my face.”

