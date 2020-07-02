Hollywood insider previews how shows will be when they resume amid COVID-19 pandemic

Wondering when your favorite shows will come back? You’re not alone. The cast and crews have no idea either, but we do know when they do, things will be a lot different.

From logistics to storylines, producers and writers are brainstorming ways they could resume production in a COVID-19 world, and that includes steamy sex scenes!

Lacey Rose: “One of the things you saw with ‘Bold and the Beautiful,’ for instance, is they talked about having loved ones come in and be sort of intimacy doubles or stand-ins. That’s something that you also saw ‘Mythic Quest’ do when what it was doing its sort of quarantine episode.”

Hollywood insider Lacey Rose says that’s just one problem. There are also questions over nixing handshakes and how to do crowd scenes.

Lacey Rose: “I was talking to Amy Sherman-Palladino, who does ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ That is a show which, you know, can have hundreds upon hundreds of extras in any given scene, you know, any big scene. Can they do that anymore? No, so that’s where you sort of rely on special effects, but, you know, you have to ask yourself, like, ‘Is, is it worth it? Is it going to make sense?'”

Plots and settings may reflect the new reality.

Lacey Rose: “A show like ‘Grown-ish,’ Kenya Barris was talking about this idea of, ‘We don’t know what a college is going to look like in the coming months.'”

And it’ll all depend on the actor’s comfort level.

Lacey Rose: “You can make all the plans in the world, but if at the end of the day, your talent is not comfortable doing whatever it is you’re asking, nothing happens.”

And not everyone is getting started yet.

Lacey Rose: “Some people are already starting to write for it and fully expecting that they’re going to have to sort of keep writing as laws change and mandates change. Others are sort of writing as though they can make the show that they previously made, and at the 11th hour, they will, you know, cut what they can’t do.”

This Monday, Conan O’Brien plans to be the first late night host to start shooting his show from a traditional studio. There won’t be an audience.

