Hollywood heavyweights, Oscar hopefuls set sights on early 2021 release dates

Most of us will be tip-toeing into 2021 not knowing what’s lurking around the corner, but there is one thing we can look forward to: Hollywood is finally putting out some movies.

In just the first quarter of the year, a backlog of flicks are finally making it to a screen near you, big or small, or tiny. Whatever — at least we get to see them.

The first quarter of 2021 will see a lot of movies finally hit the big screen, or your living room, after a complicated 2020.

Let’s start with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto in the crime thriller “The Little Things,” where a deputy sheriff and detective search for a serial killer. Surprise! The investigation leads to one of their pasts.

Rami Malek (as L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim “Jimmy” Baxter): “How does the guy with the best clearance rate in the entire department work 15 years without a promotion?”

Denzel Washington (as Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon): “Maybe I didn’t go to the right church.”

“Minari” already has Oscar buzz. In this drama, a family move from California to rural Arkansas in Ronald Reagan’s 1980s.

Critics are calling the story about South Korean immigrant parents trying to make it with their U.S.-born son, heartwarming and poetic. Aww!

Steven Yeun (as Jacob): “Remember what we said when we got married? That we’d move to America and save each other?”

Yeri Han (as Monica): “I remember.”

“The Academy definitely have their eyes on this one, too. “Nomadland” could nab Frances McDormand Oscars for acting and producing, which would be a first for a woman. The film follows her as she becomes a nomad during the Great Recession.

Frances McDormand (as Fern): “My dad used to say, what’s remembered lives. I maybe spent too much of my life just remembering.”

“The King’s Man,” a prequel in the “Kingsman” series, is finally coming out in 2021. The delay-prone origin story of the secret spy organization is set in the early 1900s, when historical tyrants and criminal masterminds are devising a deadly war.

Rhys Ifans (as Rasputin): “Welcome, Englishman.”

Ralph Fiennes (as the Duke of Oxford): “Rasputin, your reputation proceeds you.”

Jared Leto makes his second appearance on the list in “Morbius.” He plays biochemist Michael Morbius, who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease when — oops! — he accidentally infects himself with vampirism! Hate when that happens.

Character in “Morbius”: “Got tired of doing the whole good guy thing, huh?”

Michael Keaton (unknown role): “What’s up, doc?”

All right, let’s end this on a lighter note: “Coming 2 America.” We’re all excited about this one, right?

Over 30 years later, the cult classic is back with Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and much more. In this one, Prince Akeem returns to America to search for his long-lost son.

Eddie Murphy (as Prince Akeem): “It is so good to see you.”

Eddie Murphy (as Mr. Clarence): “Well, I’ll be damned, look who done come up in here.”

