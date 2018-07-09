HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino hosted a ceremony to commemorate the next phase in the construction of their new guitar-shaped hotel.

The Monday morning ceremony took place in Hollywood, where the crews have been working on the large building along State Road 7 for more than a year next to the existing Hard Rock.

“It’s truly amazing to watch this place go up, you know,” said Chris Osceola of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. “Just driving by it every day and getting more and more excited along the way.”

“It shows their commitment to, obviously, their lands, but it also has a tremendous ripple effect on the communities here in Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale in Broward County and many other areas,” said Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen. ”

The body of the large, guitar-shaped hotel has been completed, and the only thing left is to finish the handle of the guitar.

Artist renderings show what the finished hotel will look like. The destination will have more than 600 rooms, a rooftop bar and a lagoon-style pool and beach club area.

The hotel will also feature several restaurants and lounges, as well as a 41,000-foot spa. This construction is a part of a $1.5 billion expansion project.

Hard Rock Cafe co-founder Isaac Tigrett was in town to celebrate the project’s progress. He took the stage at Monday’s ceremony as Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” played on the loudspeakers.

“So, how a momentous occasion is this as a milestone to celebrate this amazing, crazy building?” he said.

The 450-foot hotel resembles a guitar that even has guitar faces, necks and strings that light up.

“The Hard Rock today speaks once again to the music fans of the world,” said Tigrett, “and what it’s saying is, ‘It’s only rock ‘n’ roll. Thank you all very much.'”

The new hotel is expected to debut in 2019.

