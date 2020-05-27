Hollywood Brewing on Las Olas pairs great food with their craft beer

From Key West to Palm Beach, beer is pretty plentiful in South Florida, but a good, uniquely-crafted beer? That’s a little harder to find. Deco’s Alex Miranda found a beer that’s expanding its territory.

It’s not easy for a restaurant to stand out on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard, but a new hotspot is trying with something nobody else has.

If you notice a lack of social distancing in this story, it’s because we recorded it pre-pandemic.

Hollywood Brewing is bringing a taste of their beachside brewery to Las Olas.

Brett Hubbard, Hollywood Brewing: “We are the first local brewery to bring our concept to downtown Fort Lauderdale, right on Las Olas.”

They’re the only restaurant on the boulevard serving up their own brand of craft beers, and there are plenty to pick from.

Brett Hubbard: “There are about eight different kinds of Hollywood beer, but the Mango IPA is definitely a fan favorite.”

If you can’t decide, they’ll let you taste test ’em.

Brett Hubbard: “You can actually ask them to taste a little bit of each one and try to find out what you like the best, whether it be our stout, our wheat or our IPA.”

And what goes great with beer? Food!

Brett Hubbard: “The food on the menu is absolutely paired perfectly for the different beers that we have. Our Fresh Hot Pilsner goes wonderfully with the avocado rolls. It’s nice and crisp. It balances the richness of the avocado.”

Wash down a cheese burger with the Mango IPA.

Brett Hubbard: “They work well together because of the really different flavor profiles. With the nice burger grease and the mango, it just hits the spot.”

And beer goes great with pepperoni, too.

Brett Hubbard: “Our Papa’s Pepperoni goes perfectly with the wheat beer because it cleanses your palate. It’s refreshing and crisp — perfect.”

Hollywood Brewing is good food, good beer and good fun, and now, they’re right in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.

Brett Hubbard: “It’s definitely a statement for us to be here and let everyone know that we are very proud of our brand.”

Of course, beer leads the parade at Hollywood Brewing, but for those of you looking for something a little stronger, a full bar is at your disposal.

FOR MORE INFO:

Hollywood Brewing Las Olas

1103 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-298-9202

hollywood.beer

