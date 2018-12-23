Holiday Donut Holes/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Christmas is coming and so are the holiday cravings. We have a sweet treat that is sure to satisfy as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Holiday Donut Holes
Ingredients:
1 cup all purpose flour
2 tbs. sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
2 tbs. canola oil
1 large egg
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup cinnamon sugar
baking spray
cupcake icing (your favorite)
Method of Preparation
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a mini muffin tin with baking spray.
- In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients and blend together. Make a well in the center and add the egg and wet ingredients. Whisk the batter until well incorporated. Put a spoonful of batter into each muffin hole, filling it about 3/4 full. Bake for about 15 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Let cool and then remove from the pan. Brush melted butter on top, then dip into cinnamon sugar. Take a chopstick and make a hole in the center of each one, and then fill in your favorite cupcake icing.
To Plate:
- Serve and enjoy!
Serves: 12
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.