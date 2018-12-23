Holiday Donut Holes/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Christmas is coming and so are the holiday cravings. We have a sweet treat that is sure to satisfy as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Holiday Donut Holes

Ingredients:

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tbs. sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

2 tbs. canola oil

1 large egg

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup cinnamon sugar

baking spray

cupcake icing (your favorite)

Method of Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a mini muffin tin with baking spray.

In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients and blend together. Make a well in the center and add the egg and wet ingredients. Whisk the batter until well incorporated. Put a spoonful of batter into each muffin hole, filling it about 3/4 full. Bake for about 15 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Let cool and then remove from the pan. Brush melted butter on top, then dip into cinnamon sugar. Take a chopstick and make a hole in the center of each one, and then fill in your favorite cupcake icing.

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 12

