Hogs of a feather: Sworn frenemies join forces in ‘Angry Birds Movie 2’

The pigs and birds managed to keep the peace on the red carpet for the premiere of “The Angry Birds 2.” Rather than fight each other in the sequel to the 2016 animated movie, they come together to fight an even bigger enemy. Deco talked to the stars of the upcoming release.

Jason Sudeikis (as Red): “Hey, it’s me, Red. You know the guy everyone hated.”

Heckling birds: “Eyebrows!”

Grab a slingshot, because birds and pigs are back at it in “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”

Jason Sudeikis (as Red): “We discovered a third island, and they are plotting to destroy us all.”

In the first movie, Red, played by Jason Sudeikis, saved Bird Island from the pigs and their leader, Leonard.

This time around, the enemies team up to fight Zeta, the leader of Eagle Island.

Jason Sudeikis (as Red): “He is still a hero and maybe leaning on that a little bit more than he needs. Maybe he’s having a little too much external gratification that the internal is not as dissimilar as it was in the first one.”

To save everyone, Red and Leonard get some help from Garry, played by Sterling K. Brown.

Sterling K. Brown: “Garry is kind of funky. That is a good word for Garry. He’s an inventor, but not a great one.”

Since Garry’s not the smartest swine, Silver the bird, voiced by Rachel Bloom, is the brains of the operation.

Rachel Bloom: “She comes in to help with a major problem, and she is just super pragmatic and cuts through all the nonsense, and takes a lot of pride in her work and is waiting for the world to catch up.”

When it comes to fighting each other, the frenemies are more known for pranks — so Deco wanted to know: What’s the cast’s go-to pranks?

Jason Sudeikis: “You know, I’m a big fan of [tapping the shoulder]. It’s clean, it’s simple, it’s classic.”

Rachel Bloom: “Oh! I thought you were talking about me.”

Jason Sudeikis: “Just a little tap and just as a hello.”

Rachel Bloom: “I like asking someone, ‘Does this cake smell funny?’ And then smash it in their face.”

This is Sterling’s first animated movie, but based on his prank, he may want to do a horror film.

Sterling K. Brown: “My prank is not that inventive or anything. I just like scaring my wife and children.”

“The Angry Birds Movie 2” flies into theaters on Wednesday.

