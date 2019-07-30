Hit the dance floor for salsa night at InterContinental Miami

Few things scream Miami more than salsa dancing, rum and cigars. Chris is still trying to figure out which salsa he likes better: the music or the kind you dip your chips in. While he ponders that, we’ve found your plans for Friday night. Oh, and by the way, it’s free, too.

Band (singing “Guantanamera”): “Guantanamera. Guajira guantanamera.”

This music ain’t gonna dance to itself!

At the InterContinental Miami on Friday nights, get on the dance floor and shake it!

It’s salsa night!

*montage of people dancing*

Mirjan Vehbiu, assistant director of food and beverage: “We live in downtown Miami, so what better place to have this type of event?”

If you’re not a salsa expert, then no worries — they’ve got a teacher here for you.

Mirjan Vehbiu: “If they want to get some direction to learn a little bit first — sure, they have that opportunity.”

This guy’s got moves!

Andres Fernandez, dance instructor: “The beautiful thing is, is that it’s actually a lot easier than everyone thinks it is. It’s three steps — pause. Nice and easy, nice and easy.”

Andres Fernandez (instructing the dancers): “OK, we got the feet now. Now, we go ahead. We’re gonna do it with the upper body now. We gotta put a little mojito in it.”

You can show off your moves on the dance floor and enjoy a variety of different vendors each week.

Samples of rum, anyone?

Or how about freshly rolled cigars, right on the spot? A thing of beauty.

The party goes down from 6 to 10 p.m., so you’ve got plenty of time to strut your stuff.

Michelle Perkins, participant: “We had a great time. We live in the area, and we just love coming here on Friday nights, and we heard they were doing salsa night, and my husband — I’ve been getting him on the floor, or trying to, for a couple years.”

Salsa nights are for everyone, and you’ll leave with the same takeaway: this is so Miami.

Augusto Hernandez, participant: “Really cool. Really Miami style, and we’re actually taking advantage of this weather.”

Speaking of weather — check out these views, by the way.

Andres Fernandez: “Whether they’re residents of Miami or they’re traveling from abroad — I mean, that’s normally the case — they’re actually able to kind of get the book definition of what this is: the Latin vibe, the beautiful women, the music, the whole nine yards.”

FOR MORE INFO:

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

305-577-1000

https://www.icmiamihotel.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.