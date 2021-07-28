Miami was founded over 100 years ago today, and, the city is celebrating big time! One local museum dug deep in the archives to show off what makes Miami so special.

It’s a celebration 125 years in the making. Happy birthday, Miami!

In honor of the Magic City’s milestone, the History Miami Museum has a new exhibit called It’s a Miami Thing.

Jorge Zamanillo, History Miami Museum: “It’s a Miami Thing is highlights from our collection. We’ve been collecting for over 80 years and different areas of South Florida history. Things that document the evolution of South Florida and the city over the past 125 years.”

Over 100 things on display show off the sights and sounds of Miami.

Maria Melendez, guest: “I think it’s so perfect. I think its something every Miamian and every tourist needs to be a part of.”

Sign me up for this walk down memory lane.

Jorge Zamanillo: “When you come to the exhibit, you will be able to see some of the signs we have collected over the years. You see the original neon sign that says Miami from the original Miami Theater in downtown Miami. That hasn’t been seen in many, many years.”

Who remembers Burdines?

Jorge Zamanillo: “So, you will see the original Burdines sign from downtown Miami store that later became Macy’s. This is the first time you can see the complete sign.”

Amy Poliakoff, guest: “Burdines was our store growing up in Miami, so for me, seeing that sign here brings back memories of my youth growing up in Miami.”

Some of South Florida’s most famous residents are represented as well.

Jorge Zamanillo: “You will see a glorious cape from Walter Mercado. Of course, an astrologer a famous astrologer from South Florida and Hispanic TV.”

And it wouldn’t be a Miami thing without Celia Cruz. Check out one of her dresses.

Take a trip back in time with two old-school airlines.

Jorge Zamanillo: “You will see some original garments and flight attendant uniforms from Pan Am and Eastern.”

The exhibit opens on Thursday with a b-day bash.

Jorge Zamanillo: “This exhibit is definitely a happy birthday Miami. You get to showcase the city’s birthday and celebrate what we are.”

Part of the exhibit is interactive.

Guests can record what their Miami things are. Those recordings will become part of the exhibit and used in the gallery.

It’s a Miami Thing is here til Jan. 9.

