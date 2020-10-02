Historic Curtiss Mansion in Miami Springs turns into haunted house for Halloween

With all the drama going on in the world, sometimes it’s fun to get a good scare. A Miami landmark is going to the dark side as a haunted house. Paranormal investigator Alex Miranda is in Miami Springs doing some ghost busting.

I’m really scared! I just stepped into the Curtiss Mansion, and this place is a century old, and they say my worst nightmares are about to be realized, and I’m not just talking about aging.

Starting tomorrow at 7 p.m., you’re going to walk through 10,000 square feet of … AAH!

2020 has been a nightmare, but rest assured, it can get worse!

At the historic Curtiss Mansion in Miami Springs, Halloween is extra scary this year because, well, it has to be!

Ozzy Nieves, No Way Out: “If you google Curtiss Mansion, the first thing you will see is it’s haunted.”

So, knock knock, this adorable little girl doesn’t want to tell you about her night terrors. She wants to show you!

No Way Out themed this year’s haunt “Sleep Paralysis.”

Ozzy Nieves: “It means that your brain wakes up before your body wakes up. You can’t move. You can’t talk. You can’t speak.”

They tell me this is not the kind of bad dream you can just wake up from.

Ozzy Nieves: “Each zone in each room will be one of her different nightmares. You have the two stories of the house. You have the tour of the house.”

That’s 15 minutes of fright, but for the scaredy cats out there…

Ozzy Nieves: “Two or three minutes in a haunted house, they’re already terrified and dying to get out, so we have emergency exits.”

Now, let’s get straight to it. It turns out social distancing is required in purgatory! Other new rules: You have to wear a mask, and the scares will be behind a plexiglass divider. Plus…

Ozzy Nieves: “Outside of the jump scares, we’re creating fear, so fear is something that you see ahead of you. Now, you have to walk towards it. It will be a scary experience, but it will be fun. You will be laughing — scream and laugh, scream and laugh.”

General admission gives you ghouls a one-hour window, for $15. With the $25 fast pass, you can show up whenever you want. It’s time-ticketing, so both are limited.

Use Deco Drive’s promo code “DECODRIVE20” for 20% off on tickets.

FOR MORE INFO:

Curtiss Mansion Haunted House

500 Deer Run

Miami Springs, FL 33166

305-869-5180

www.nwohaunt.com

