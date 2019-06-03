Himmarshee Public House in Fort Lauderdale puts a new twist on brunch

Some folks like to go out to breakfast, some to lunch, but on the weekends, most people make it a combo meal and go to brunch. We found a spot where the menu is so unique, you’ll be counting the days until you can be part of their brunch bunch.

Fort Lauderdale is stepping up their brunch game thanks to one Broward restaurant.

Nomar Cruz, Himmarshee Public House: “Himmarshee Public House is a progressive American tavern putting a twist on American classics.”

Forget what you know about this go-to weekend meal…

Nomar Cruz: “Our chef likes to take regular things and take them out of the box.”

The Bloody Mary Crab Benedict mixes a favorite brunch drink with a traditional dish.

Nomar Cruz: “Everyone has a classic eggs Benedict. We gotta put a twist on it.”

Hollandaise sauce is added to Bloody Mary mix then stacked with crab cakes and poached eggs.

Maikold Coa, customer: “The eggs are a nice flavor. The Benedict sauce is amazing. The crab was really good. The brunch here is so, so good.”

From the pancakes topped with crab meat and corn to the french toast that’s coated in breakfast cereal, it’s all fun and funky.

Nomar Cruz: “The Captain Crunch French Toast. It’s regular cereal and put it with french toast. Mix it up. It’s awesome.”

Even the drinks have a Public House twist.

There are champagne cocktails and tasty breakfast shots.

Nomar Cruz: “It’s like you are drinking what you are eating. It’s so good. It goes good with our brunch menu.”

The peanut butter cup shot mixes Kahlua and Frangelica, and the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shot combines Fireball and Rumchata.

Nomar Cruz: “It tastes exactly like how we are selling it. It’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch — tastes exactly like Cinnamon Toast Crunch.”

And move over mimosas!

The Public House is mixing tequila and agave with champagne.

Nomar Cruz: “The Sunday Funday bubbles … everybody, once they take that first sip of it, it’s like, ‘Wow. Let me get another one.'”

On the weekends, you can sleep as late as you want because the brunch at Himmarshee Public House is available Saturdays and Sundays from opening until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.