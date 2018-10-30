Hilary Duff and boyfriend announce birth of their daughter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hilary Duff is celebrating the birth of her daughter.

The 31-year-old actress and singer and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the news Monday on Instagram. Banks Violet Bair was born on Oct. 25.

Duff wrote “this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!”

Duff has a son from her previous marriage to former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.