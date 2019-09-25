Hidden celebs in Season 2 of ‘Masked Singer’ step up their game

“The Masked Singer” is back, and getting into character means getting into costume. Season 2 premieres with amazing costumes including Ladybug, Skeleton, and Thingamajig. Deco’s masked reporter Alex Miranda is at La Casa de los Trucos in Little Havana with a preview.

The masks are back!

Nick Cannon: “Who’s behind the mask?”

And this season, the hidden stars are upping their game.

Nick Cannon: “The talent level is, and I don’t even know who is underneath there, but I hear like, several Grammy Award winners, uh, platinum recording artists, Emmy award winners, all of them are behind these masks.”

Jenny McCarthy: “The outfits are stunning, and every episode I go, ‘Oh, that’s my favorite,’ and then the next one I go, ‘Oh, no, wait. That one’s my favorite.’ ‘Oh, no, wait. That one’s my favorite.’ You can’t just pick. They’re all beautiful.”

Jenny McCarthy: “Oh, my God!

Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger are all back as judges, along with host Nick Cannon, and they can’t mask their excitement.

Nicole Scherzinger: “I’m grateful for the talent that’s been brave enough to sign on, and they’re putting their full hearts and everything into their performances.”

Last season, the judges didn’t know what to expect.

Robin Thicke: “The first season we didn’t know what to expect. We’re kind of sitting there, like, ‘Uh, is this career suicide?'”

You know who did know it would be a hit? Ken Jeong’s mom!

Ken Jeong: “The Masked Singer’s based on a show by the same name in Korea, and it’s my mom’s favorite show in Korea. So I don’t know if I should do this or not, and, like, ‘What do you think?’ My mom goes, ‘Mark my words: This show will be so huge in America.'”

Nicole Scherzinger: “Who is it?!”

This time around, 16 celebrities, four more than the first season, are going undercover, and the hints are sooo much harder.

Ken Jeong: “The talent, I think they’re a bit savvier this year, you know, picking up from the first season.”

Robin Thicke: “They’re throwing their voices. They’re changing their body characteristics and their physical nature so we don’t know who it is.”

Jenny McCarthy: “Last season, you know, the clues kind of connected to their work. This is like trying to connect to, like, their private hobbies that we know nothing about. I think the audience is gonna see that it’s much trickier this time around.”

Ken Jeong: “And to Jenny’s point, I’m already confused.”

“The Masked Singer” unveils its second season Tuesday at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

