COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - The world’s largest boat and yacht show is back, with the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show underway at the Miami Beach Convention Center and various locations across the county.

The event, which began Wednesday and runs through Sunday, is expected to draw thousands of attendees and bring significant traffic to the area, with congestion anticipated around the Miami Beach Convention Center and surrounding roadways, including the Julia Tuttle and MacArthur Causeways.

Several road closures are in effect through Feb. 20, including Convention Center Drive (18th Street to Dade Boulevard) and part of 19th Street (Meridian Avenue to Convention Center Drive).

To assist with transportation, Miami Beach offers a free citywide trolley service running from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., as well as water taxis and shuttle services.

The water taxi, available for a $10 day pass, runs between various boat show locations, while five free shuttle routes connect attendees to the Miami Beach Convention Center.

For those driving, parking is available at the Miami Beach Convention Center and surrounding municipal garages, with rates ranging from $2 to $20 per day. Free shuttle service to and from parking locations will operate between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. through Sunday.

Additionally, a temporary drawbridge restriction is in place on the East Venetian Causeway Bridge from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to accommodate heavy boat show traffic.

For full details on the boat show, parking, shuttle routes, and traffic advisories regarding the Miami International Boat Show click here.

