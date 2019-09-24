Here’s what the final season of ‘Empire’ has in store

Cookie is getting a talk show. Lucious is on the run, again! “Empire’s” sixth season is going to be as soapy as ever, but with even better music. Former record executive-turned-reporter, Chris Van Vliet, is here with a look at the season premiere.

There is so much going on in the sixth and final season of “Empire.” I could tell you about it, or we could just get it straight from the Lyon’s mouth, and hear from Cookie and Lucious.

Trai Byers (as Andre Lyon): “Did anybody see you?”

Terrence Howard (as Lucious Lyon): “Nah, I’m good.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “What the hell is he doing here?”

The Lyons are back for the sixth and final season of Fox’s hit musical drama, “Empire,” reuniting Cookie with Lucious, who’s been on the run from the FBI.

Trai Byers (as Andre Lyon): “It’s going to take us, all of us, mom.”

The Lyon matriarch may not be happy to see Lucious, but their family will have to band together to save Empire.

Taraji P. Henson: “She’ll do anything for her family, um, like a lioness would.”

Terrence Howard: “When a family falls into tragedy, the love normally overcomes the disappointment.”

Terrence Howard (as Lucious Lyon): “I’m over you Cookie.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “Nah, you could never be over me.”

While the love is not completely lost between the show’s king and queen, Cookie’s career is moving forward after wrapping a trial run as daytime talk show host.

Cookie Lyon’s publicist: “The producers want to make you a permanent co-host.”

Mario (as Devon): “I’m all about smooth.”

Viewers will see more of Mario’s character, Devon, this season. The singer and actor has been promoted to a series regular.

Mario: “He’s got a lot of challenges with Empire and being caught in the middle of a family business that has kind of gone haywire, and they’re trying to get it back on track.”

Mario (as Devon): “It’s more than enough for me.”

He told Deco he doesn’t know how the show is going to end, but if he had to make a prediction, here’s how it would go:

Mario: “I would guess that one of them will end up having to bow down to the other in a way where it’s like, we’re going to do this together, or they’re going to keep fighting until the end.”

Terrence Howard (as Lucious Lyon): “We always find our way back together, don’t we?”

Mario: “We are all excited to push this legacy forward and make sure it does end on a high note.”

Cookie and company return for the season premiere at 9 p.m. Tuesday right here on 7.

I really don’t know how this thing could end, but one thing is for sure, Jussie Smollett’s character, Jamal, will not be part of this season. They wrote him off towards the end of the last season by saying he was on his honeymoon.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.