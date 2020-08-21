‘Here on Earth’: Tim McGraw releases 1st solo album since 2015

I have only one guilty pleasure: tipsy online shopping. No, I actually mean Tim McGraw. He is so down to earth, and that’s never been more true when it come to his new music.

Oh, yeah! The drawl, the octave, the outfit. I loves me some Tim McGraw.

The country legend is back with his new album, “Here on Earth.”

After recording and touring with his wife, Faith Hill, this is Tim’s first solo album since 2015’s “Damn Country Music,”

Tim McGraw: “Faith and I were on tour, we did our ‘Soul To Soul’ tour, we did our first duets album ever together, so all that was going on during that time, and I started recording this, gosh, I want to say two and a half years ago or so.”

Tim McGraw: “I wanted to create this sort of tapestry of life, and I wanted to have these little vignettes, cinematic vignettes, where every song is sort of its own little movie, and a couple songs being a 30,000-foot view, an ethereal sort of view of life, and then be able to dive in and get intimate in a few things.”

McGraw is launching the album with the “Here on Earth Experience” for his fans, and I’m a fan ready for the experience.

Tim McGraw: “What we wanted to do was try to figure out a way — you can’t play live, and you can’t go to concerts — how to figure out a way to bring something that’s got production value, that’s interesting, that fans can really sink their teeth into and watch and get some appreciation out of. What we hit upon, and what we’ve come across, is making it much like a TV special that you would do, without an audience, and we’ve got some great videos, some great content.”

Tim McGraw: “I’m Tim McGraw, and we’re here on Earth, together.”

