Herb Baked Eggs/ Belkys

(WSVN) - In the mood for a mouth watering morning meal? That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Herb Baked Eggs
Ingredients:
1 tbs. unsalted butter, softened
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
4 large eggs (or more depending on the size of baking dish)
1/2 cup heavy cream
salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
cilantro leaves to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Rub your baking dish with butter and sprinkle with Parmesan.
- Crack eggs into baking dish and top with heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper.
- Bake eggs for 12 to 15 minutes or until whites have set, but yolks are still a bit runny.
- Remove eggs and top with crumbled feta, crushed red pepper flakes and cilantro leaves.
To Plate:
– Serve with toasted bread and enjoy!
Serves: 2-4
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.