Herb Baked Eggs/ Belkys

(WSVN) - In the mood for a mouth watering morning meal? That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Herb Baked Eggs

Ingredients:

1 tbs. unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

4 large eggs (or more depending on the size of baking dish)

1/2 cup heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

cilantro leaves to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Rub your baking dish with butter and sprinkle with Parmesan.

Crack eggs into baking dish and top with heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper.

Bake eggs for 12 to 15 minutes or until whites have set, but yolks are still a bit runny.

Remove eggs and top with crumbled feta, crushed red pepper flakes and cilantro leaves.

To Plate:

– Serve with toasted bread and enjoy!

Serves: 2-4

