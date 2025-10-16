HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The secret is out: Shakira is returning to South Florida to perform two shows at the Hard Rock Live in December.

The Colombian superstar played two sold-out nights at Hard Rock Stadium over the summer.

And after an incredible run on tour, the Latin artist has decided to close out 2025 in the sunshine state.

The two-night performance is scheduled for December 27 and 28.

Tickets go on sale next week. For more information on exclusive packages, click here.

