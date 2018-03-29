Deco’s Chris Van Vliet got “teepeed” twice on Thursday! As in Tyler Perry and Taraji P., who were in SoFlo to talk about their new film “Acrimony.” He’s here with the acrimonious interview.

And the T.P.’s got CVV’d! By the way, I just want to peel the curtain back for a second here. Tyler Perry is a very successful businessman, and he’s extremely efficient. I mean, he shot this entire movie in eight days. He’s also always on time or early. So I was told to show up for the interview at noon. I got there at 11:45 a.m., and it turns out Tyler and Taraji had already finished their other interviews, and they had to wait around for me. Sorry, guys.

Taraji P. Henson (as Melinda): “Don’t tell me I don’t have a right to be angry. You don’t know what he did to me.”

Taraji P. Henson is a woman scorned in “Acrimony,” the latest movie from director Tyler Perry.

Taraji P. Henson (as Melinda): “You lie and you cheat.”

Taraji and Tyler were in Miami Thursday morning, where we caught up with them.

Tyler Perry: “Thank you, Chris, for making us wait for you to get here! I said, ‘Taraji, please.’ She said, ‘I wait for no one.'”

Taraji P. Henson: “But then he said, ‘He has really cool socks, and I said, ‘I’ll stay.'”

Tyler Perry: “You gotta see his socks.”

Chris Van Vliet: “These ones are all right.”

Taraji plays a faithful wife, tired of putting up with her husband’s cheating ways — and she goes off the rails to get revenge.

Taraji P. Henson: “When he called, he was like, ‘This is your Glenn Close in “Fatal Attraction” moment,’ and I said, ‘Sign me up!’ And then he said, ‘We’re going to shoot it in 10 days, and I said, ‘I quit.'”

Tyler Perry: “‘I’m going back to Cookie! I do not deserve this foolishness!'”

They actually shot the entire film in just eight days.

Chris Van Vliet: “Tyler, you work fast, and I think people are so amazed that you can put out a film this great in eight days. How do you do it?”

Tyler Perry: “I got a great team, man, I got a really, really good team. Everything is compact; we go from one building, to the next, to the next, to the next.”

Crystle Stewart (as Diana): “He wouldn’t cheat on you, would he?”

Taraji P. Henson (as Melinda): “He’s not touching me, so if he’s not getting it from me, he’s getting it from somewhere.”

Taraji’s character Melinda is fierce, which got us thinking about another fierce character of hers — Cookie from “Empire.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “Look, you don’t want no trouble with me tonight.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What would Cookie do in this scenario?”

Taraji P. Henson: “Cookie, first of all, has spent 17 years of her life in prison. She ain’t trying to go back, so she’s not going to do all of that. Anyway, she has people for that.”

Tyler Perry: “She would have paid somebody to do it.”

Now, I know when you hear the term “Tyler Perry movie,” you immediately think of Madea.

Tyler Perry (as Madea): “Honey, I’ve been to jail. I will shank you, fool!”

And Tyler knows that, too.

Tyler Perry: “I don’t want people walking in with their children going, ‘Let’s go see a Tyler Perry movie. You’re going to love this,’ and she’s up there talking about, ‘I’m going to kill this mother.'”

Chris Van Vliet: “I like that you censored yourself!”

Tyler Perry: “So there’s gotta be some balance there.”

“Acrimony” opens in theaters Friday, and it’s the first of two movies Tyler and Taraji are doing together this year. The other one is called “The List” and also stars Tiffany Haddish. It’ll be out Nov. 2.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.