Henson and Rockwell get friendly with Deco to discuss ‘Best of Enemies’

Shireen and Lynn are the best of friends, but Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell are the best of enemies.” Deco relationship expert Chris Van Vliet talked with both of ’em.

Well, I’m sure Taraji and Sam like each other in real life, but in the movie “The Best of Enemies” they are just that: They are the best of enemies. I flew to the Big Apple to sit down with them — and hope that I, too, didn’t become an enemy.

Sam Rockwell (as C.P. Ellis): “She looked at me like I’m some kind of monster.”

Anne Heche: “What did you expect?”

“The Best of Enemies” tells the true story of an unlikely friendship between outspoken civil rights leader Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis.

Taraji P. Henson plays Ann, and Sam Rockwell plays C.P.

Chris Van Vliet: “Sam, how easy is it for you to slip into that Southern accent? ‘Cause we just saw you in ‘Vice’ doing the George W. Bush.”

Sam Rockwell: “You know, I think Taraji and I have done a lot of Southern accents. I’ve done my fair sure, for sure.”

Taraji P Henson: “Well, you’re just one of those actors who can just deliver, and you transform so easily.”

Sam Rockwell: ‘Thank you.”

Sam Rockwell (as C.P. Ellis): “So, all the better if you don’t get in my way.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Ann Atwater): “Oh, I’m gonna get in your way.”

The movie takes us to North Carolina in 1971, where Taraji and Sam’s characters come together for a summit on ending segregation in schools. It was a history-making moment.

Taraji P. Henson: “It’s poignant. That’s why I signed on to it, ’cause I felt like it’s one of those films that it’s a story that needs to be told.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Ann Atwater): “Now, what we’re talking about is important, and you’re going to damn well listen to us.”

Now, since we’re used to seeing Taraji playing another strong woman every Wednesday night on “Empire,” I just had to ask…

Chris Van Vliet: “What do you think Cookie would think of Ann?”

Taraji P. Henson: “I think she would love Ann.” (laughs)

While “The Best of Enemies” is set almost 50 years ago, there are so many themes that feel so relevant today.

Sam Rockwell: “Well, it’s still going on.”

Taraji P. Henson: “It’s still going on, and we will continue to make movies about this until it’s not a problem anymore. Those people went through all of those trials and tribulations in their lives for a reason, for this, to teach us all to be better humans.”

“The Best of Enemies” rallies into theaters this weekend. Taraji is one of the nicest people when you meet her, but after watching her for five seasons on “Empire,” I just always feel like she’s going to start yelling at me.

