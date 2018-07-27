Deco caught up with “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” star Henry Cavill at a local Thursday night showing of the action extravaganza, but our interaction with the A-lister was far from over. He asked us out on a second date!

You may have heard that the sixth “Mission: Impossible” movie is now in theaters. Deco was at a screening of the movie at Regal South Beach, where fans got a special visit from a VIP Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill: “This has been made for you. One-hundred percent for you. Every single broken ankle, every single near death experience, every single moment where I thought, ‘I should’ve called my mother before getting in the helicopter,’ was done for you guys.”

It’s nice you did it all for us. Just don’t send us the hospital bills.

We met up with Henry on Brickell Key, Friday, to talk more about his work in the latest “Mission: Impossible” adventure.

Rebecca Ferguson (as Ilsa Faust): “What the hell is he doing?!”

Simon Pegg (as Benji Dunn): “I find it best not to look.”

Tom Cruise is doing the impossible again — in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.” This time, Ethan Hunt and his team are trying to prevent a nuclear attack.

Sean Harris (as Solomon Lane): “There cannot be peace without first a great suffering.”

Stopping such a massive terrorist plot is gonna take some help, so in comes Superman Henry Cavill, playing a CIA assassin.

Angela Bassett (as Erica Sloan): “My man goes, or no one goes.”

Henry brought his very good dog, Kal, to our interview, making it a competition of who’s more handsome — dog, or owner?

Henry Cavill: “He’s my best friend, and I consider myself very lucky to have him in my life.”

Too cute. This is Henry’s first time being in an “M:I” movie — but he’s hardly a stranger.

Henry Cavill: “Something as iconic as ‘Mission: Impossible,’ it’s tough for it to not be part of your life. I believe I was 14 years old when the first one came out, so when it came to the opportunity, which I was given to be a part of this, it was something that I leapt at.”

Henry and Tom’s characters don’t exactly get off on the right foot.

Tom Cruise (as Ethan Hunt): “Walker, we got a problem, there’s a storm and we need to…”

Henry Cavill (as August Walker): “Enough talk.”

As for their first time meeting in real life?

Henry Cavill: “We fought. We physically fought. It’s part of the thing; you have to wrestle to the death, and they stopped us just before we killed each other, and they say, ‘OK, cool, yeah, you have the part.'”

Rough casting process, huh?

The franchise is, of course, known for its thrilling, over-the-top action sequences. Since Henry is a SoFlo resident, we wanted to know where he thinks a great action scene could be staged.

Henry Cavill: “Maybe helicopter chases around here, or some kind of helicopter stunt?”

How about I-95 during rush hour?

Henry Cavill: “That’s a stunt all in itself, yeah. They’re just driving to work.”

Now, speaking of action, our own Chris Van Vliet has lately been quite the daredevil stuntman, thanks to “Keeping Up with Chris.”

But does that mean Chris could … keep up with Henry?

Henry Cavill: “The important thing about stunt work and ‘Mission: Impossible’ are skill sets. It sounds like he has a number of skill sets, so I think he’d do very well. I would relish the opportunity to work with him.”

Whoa — an A-list endorsement! I’m sure Chris will act like it’s no big deal. He’s good at playing it cool.

Chris Van Vliet: “Ooooh, dude! Woooow! Holy crap!”

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” has infiltrated into theaters.

