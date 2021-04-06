Help the environment — and your wallet — by taking advantage of Lovvett’s daily deals

Earth Day is about two weeks away, but you don’t have to wait until then to show support for Mother Earth. Deco’s checking out a new local app that’s turning fresh food into big bargains.

A delicious deal is only a tap away.

Miami’s got a hot new app that’s all about saving you money and helping the environment.

Monica Guzman, Lovvett: “Lovvett is a sustainable app that was created in order to reduce food waste by helping local restaurants sell their excess food.”

Here’s how it works.

When restaurants have extra food they don’t wanna just toss out at the end of the day, they’ll post daily deals on the app, and the best part is you get it at 50% off!

All you have to do is place and order and pick it up.

Monica Guzman: “You can find anything in the app from pastries to sandwiches to pizza.”

Lovvett has teamed up with SoFlo restaurants like Rodilla in Wynwood.

Guadelupe Alen, Rodilla: “Rodilla is known for our classic sandwiches. Everything is made fresh. You can get three classic sandwiches for $4.99, three pastires for $5, and if you want, you can get the baguette for half the price.”

Pummarola Pizzeria in Midtown is also serving up savings.

Tiffany Wendeln, Pummarola Pizzeria: “Pummarola is a Neapolitan-style pizzeria, so we make Neapolitan-style pizza. We have pastas, salads, desserts.”

And you’re gonna love their Lovvett deals.

Tiffany Wendeln: “The best one is the margherita and tiramisu combo. It’s half off. We also have a Nutella pizza in the morning.”))

Karla Sibirian, user: “I was so easy to use the app. Like, everything’s just laid out perfectly, and I’m so excited because I got such a good deal on like my favorite pizza and restaurant, and it’s all fresh food, so I’m very excited to get home and eat my pizza.”

You can download Lovvett for free on Google Play and the App Store.

FOR MORE INFO:

Lovvett

www.lovvett.com

