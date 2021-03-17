Help solve the biggest art heist in history during an interactive experience

You know how angry you feel when someone steals your pen? Well, this is way worse. Back in the ’90s, a half billion dollars was stolen in a Boston art heist, and still no one behind the slammer! You’d think art thieves could frame someone. Anyway, now you can help solve the crime in a new interactive experience.
It’s the biggest art heist in history!
Ernesto Gonzalez, Art Heist Experience: “These guys spent 81 minutes in the museum carefully picking out 13 pieces of art.”
In 1990, two thieves walked out of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston with a half billion dollars worth of art!
Ernesto Gonzalez: “And they haven’t been able to solve it at all.”
But now through April 4 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami and Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, you can try to, finally, close the case in a new Art Heist Experience.
Ernesto Gonzalez: “Come in. The experts guide you through a tour.”
Ernesto Gonzalez: “Why don’t we get started on our investigation this evening. Follow me.”
Play detective and walk through five scenes to gather clues and ask all the right questions.
Performer: “Has anyone else here ever seen a great work or art in person?”
Performer: “Yes! Up on the stairs!”
Alex Miranda: “Um, where’s the restroom?”
Performer: “It’s just around the corner.”
Meet career criminals and a possible inside man.
Ernesto Gonzalez: “It’s your job as the audience member to interact with these suspects and grill them, interrogate them, ask them questions.”
Good point…
Ernesto Gonzalez: “The goal is to try to figure out who you think is the most likely to have been involved in the heist.”
Performer: “All right, so who’s got a question? Anybody? You!”
Guest: “Yeah! So you said you wrote the playbook on how to steal a Rembrandt. Tell us about it.”
At the end, the group votes on which character is the most guilty, but this could help you in real life.
Ernesto Gonzalez: “The real Gardner museum is giving out a $10 million reward to anyone who gives information that leads to the recovery of any of the art pieces.”
Well, with that kind of incentive, i made a new friend.
Alex Miranda: “I know you know.”
Performer: “I don’t know anything about the Gardner heist.”
Alex Miranda: “Yeah, well I know about a $10 bill that says otherwise.”
Performer: “All right, maybe I know a little something.”
FOR MORE INFO:
Art Heist Experience at Adrienne Arsht Center
1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132
www.arshtcenter.org/en/Tickets/Calendar/2020-2021-Season/Arsht-Center-Presents/Art-Heist-Experience
Art Heist Experience at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
201 SW Fifth Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
954-462-0222
www.ticketmaster.com/artist/2768429
