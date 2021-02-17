‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 9 winner Paul Niedermann opens new Salt 7 restaurant on Las Olas

Shireen loves hanging at a place you can lounge around for hours, you know, until the owners come home, but for a more legal night out, let’s go to Deco’s nightlight editor and private dancer, Alex Miranda.

Girls, celebrity chef Paul Niedermann won “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 9, but he’s also winning over the hearts, and mouths, on Las Olas with his new, dynamic restaurant, Salt 7.

Just like Ariana Grande…

Ariana Grande (singing): “Switching up positions for you.”

The new waterfront Fort Lauderdale restaurant Salt 7…

Paul Niedermann: “We can’t wait to show everyone what we can do.”

Is switching it up from day to night!

Heloisa Britto, customer: “The atmosphere is great. I’ve been sitting at the bar. We’ve been here for hours. We could just sit here all day and watch the boats go by.”

But after the sun goes down, it’s a full-on nightclub! And the Las Olas hot spot…

Paul Niedermann: “Salt 7 is a modern American eatery where we focus on high-end steaks and seafood.”

Was cooked up by none other than “Hell’s Kitchen” winner and Cooper City native, Chef Paul.

Paul Niedermann: “Well, winning ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ was probably one of the pinnacle moments of my life.”

Oh, and in case you were wondering…

Paul Niedermann: “Chef Ramsey is actually one of the nicest men I’ve ever met in my entire life. He’s the most genuine person I’ve ever met.”

The plates here could be the pinnacle of your week, too! Like, this Floridian style crab cake.

Paul Niedermann: “Which is my interpretation of a Maryland-style crab cake, but instead, of using much more of a mustard base, I use more of a mayonnaise base.”

Or how about this signature roasted salmon?

Paul Niedermann: “And then, we finish it with romesco sauce, which is a bell pepper and almond sauce.”

Heloisa is definitely coming back.

Heloisa Britto: “It was amazing, and we had ceviche for appetizer, and it was really nice and refreshing.”

That’s no accident, either.

Paul Niedermann: “I like to make my fair a little bit lighter due to the fact that we are always in the heat, and I like to add a little bit of citrus notes to things that may necessarily not have them.”

Even Ariana says…

Ariana Grande (singing): “Perfect, perfect, too good to be true.”

Heloisa Britto: “I love it here daytime or nighttime. I love the vibe. It’s just very warm and welcoming.”

Salt 7 also has their long-running location in Delray Beach on Second Avenue.

FOR MORE INFO:

Salt 7 Fort Lauderdale

500 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-751-7258

salt7.com/locations-2

