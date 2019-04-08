‘Hellboy’ returns to theaters in darker reimagining

He’s been away for a while, but now “Hellboy” is back on screen this weekend. Half-demon, half-human, the wisecracking superhero has a job to do: save the world from an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

Milla Jovovich (as Queen Nimue): “We belong together, you and I.”

David Harbour (as Hellboy): “We do, but this is not gonna work, you know, because I’m a Capricorn and you’re (expletive) nuts.”

“Hellboy” has returned. Deco sat down with David Harbour, who stars as Big Red, and found out what’s different this time around.

David Harbour: “I wanted to make sure, in the whole piece, that there was a brutality to it that I felt like the character and the world deserved.”

David got what he wanted. The darker reimagining of the story is packed with bloody action scenes and is definitely not for the squeamish.

Hellboy’s inner battle between good and evil is dealt with, as well.

David Harbour: “I wanted to feel like this Hellboy is actually drawn to evil. He’s drawn to darkness. He wants to hurt people, but he has this conscious mind that wants to stop him, and so he’s gonna define himself, hopefully by his conscious decisions.”

Our hero almost crosses over to the dark side when he’s tempted by Queen Nimue, played by Milla Jovovich.

Milla Jovovich (as Queen Nimue): “Leave these frail, pathetic humans behind. Be my king, and be revered for who you really are.”

Milla told us the queen may have it in for the human race, but her feelings for Hellboy are totally legit.

Milla Jovovich: “I think she truly believes that they can change the world together, you know. I don’t think Nimue does anything that isn’t what’s best for her people.”

The role was too good for her to pass up.

Milla Jovovich: “I really enjoyed being able to portray a woman, not only who’s strong, but who’s like a political leader to her people. ‘I like this character. I gotta play her.'”

“Hellboy” is gonna take you on a wild ride. At least you won’t get knocked around like David.

David Harbour: “I broke toes, I passed out because of the heat and the suit. It was brutal.”

“Hellboy” slams into theaters on Friday.

