(WSVN) - Thanksgiving’s coming up fast, and that means family time, and maybe a little added stress. If you want to be a mellow fellow or laid-back lady when the gang drops by, Deco knows just the place to take care of you.

Share a toast to a stress-free start of the holiday season at Heavenly Spa inside the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

Ashley Spurlock: “This fall we’re doing a weekday hoppy hour, so you can come in between 12 and 4 on weekdays and enjoy discounted spa services that are all inspired by our favorite fall things.”

Did you catch that? She said hoppy hour because beer — aka hops — is a big part of the deal: Couples, the love brew is calling you.

Ashley Spurlock: “It features a private candlelit bubble bath for them to enjoy together and they can sip bubbly.”

There’s also a sweet fruit and cheese plate for the two of you to munch on, and there’s more chill time waiting for you.

Ashley Spurlock: “Then we complete the treatment with side by side massages. It features a juniper and ale muscle oil. The hops help you to relax. The juniper helps your muscles to relax.”

There’s nothing like pampering yourself with a pedicure. Am I right?

The pumpkin spice pedicure at heavenly, might just be the real reason for the season.

Ashley Spurlock: “It has an epsom salt foot soak that we pour a little bit of pumpkin ale in there. The alcohol actually acts as an antibacterial for the feet.”

Don’t fret — some of the ale actually goes in your glass. Sip away while your feet get hoppy.

Ashley Spurlock: “And then also the hops cleanse the feet and the callouses giving the nail tech a little extra help while they’re doing their work.”

Every inch of your tootsies will be treated like royalty.

Ashley Spurlock: “There’s a honey heel glaze that’s applied to the feet that softens and nourishes them and we say this is one sweet treat for your feet.”

Samantha McGraw: “I think the love brew was a perfect way to introduce my boyfriend into the massage and spa experience and then i went on to get a pedicure and the pedicure was oily and soft and my feet feel great.”

You’d better jump on these heavenly treatments offered up at heavenly spa. They only run through november.

