MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kaseya Center is repping “Grand Theft Auto VI” with a new statue of the game’s logo.

Fans passing by the entrance of the arena will see the statue just in front of the steps leading to the doors. The game’s logo features palm trees encased of the Roman numeral for six.

A large banner reading “Welcome to Vice City” also hangs just above the entrance.

The Miami Heat are set to host a special “Night in Vice City” during their Nov. 18 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the night before the game’s official release.

GTA VI has already made over $1 billion in pre-orders sales.

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