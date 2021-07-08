A dynamite Heat duo is scoring big laughs and interest in an upcoming movie. Dwyane Wade invited two of his former Miami Heat teammates on a cruise … but it wasn’t exactly the trip they thought it would be.

Jimmy Butler: “Bam, what kind of cruise did Dwyane book us on?”

Bam Adebayo: “Hey, man, you said you wanted exotic and thrilling.”

The bromance continues, this time in the jungle.

Bam Adebayo: “Everything you see wants to kill you.”

As Miami Heat players Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo team up for an exotic adventure.

Jimmy Butler: “I’m getting us off this cruise.”

Bam Adebayo: “I don’t know about that.”

The movie trailer spoof airing during the NBA Finals Tuesday night.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (as Frank Wolff): “Everything that you see wants to kill you and can.”

The dynamic basketball duo got on board to promote Dwayne Johnson’s new movie, “Jungle Cruise.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “We are setting ourselves up nicely to deliver for the audience an adventure that is quite special and a lot of fun.”

His co-star? The amazing Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt: “You’re taken on this roller coaster injected with thrill and suspense and humor.”

In the film, the pair search for an ancient tree with healing powers. (I need that tree — to make me 21 again.)

Bam Adebayo: “Dwyane did say something about the jungle.”

And while I’m not a sports commentator, as a movie critic, I think Jimmy and Bam’s version of “Jungle Cruise” definitely deserves a championship ring.

Jimmy Butler: “Bam, this is all you!”

“Jungle Cruise” sails its way into theaters July 30.

As far as Jimmy and Bam’s next adventure? It’s anyone’s guess.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.