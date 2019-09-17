Heat legends D-Wade and UD celebrate 1-year anniversary of Aventura restaurant with food competition

There’s nothing like a good food fight between friends, especially when it’s former Heat stars Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem. The question is: Burgers? Or wings? Deco’s newest wingman, Alex Miranda, is at the duo’s Aventura restaurant with a look.

Shireen and Chris, it was a madhouse here tonight. The big question, of course: Whose signature dish is better? Is it D-Wade’s burger? Is it UD’s chicken wings?

That’s a hard question to answer. Period. Well, it got heated, and the gloves came off.

You don’t want to get in the middle of this food fight.

Announcer: “Let’s get ready to eat!”

Two Miami Heat legends battling it out Tuesday at the one-year anniversary of their Aventura restaurant, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen.

Udonis Haslem: “His burger. My wings. We went back and forth and tasted them with the chef — working with Chef Eddy. We had a lot of input.”

Twelve months later, it turns out Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem are champions in the kitchen, too.

Dwyane Wade: “We’re just having a little fun — a little UD-D-Wade kinda competition going back and forth.”

But who is the MVP on this team?

Alex Miranda: “Who is the better cook between the two of you?”

Dwyane Wade: “Look, I’m out of that. I’m out.”

Udonis Haslem: “Yeah, I’m from the South. We’re from the South. It’s something we do, but I’m not great, but I’m good at what I know how to cook. You know what I mean?”

Dwyane Wade: “What’s that? Breakfast? Eggs?”

To really answer that question, Deco took it to the people.

D-Wade’s mouth-watering burger? Or UD’s finger-lickin-good wings?

Customer 1: “I mean, look at it. Just like, it’s like juicy, like, can’t get more perfect than that.”

Alex Miranda: “What’s so good about this thing? Everybody’s talking about it.”

Customer 2: “It is so juicy, very flavorful. I mean, look how thick it is. It’s delicious.”

Alex Miranda: “Tell me about the wings. What do you think?”

Customer 3: “Wings are fire, cooked perfect. Sweet, tangy, spicy, everything you can ask for the wings. I’ve already annihilated half [of them].”

Customer 4: “My 50th birthday, my 25th anniversary, and now today, all within one year.”

But it’s all in good fun.

The loser has to donate to the winner’s charity.

On Tuesday, that was UD, so he’ll be helping out the Wade Family Foundation.

Udonis Haslem: “I mean, at the end of the day, ultimately everybody wins. You know when I said restaurants get a lot of exposure — a lot of different people coming in and eating the food and enjoying themselves, so ultimately, at the end of the day, everybody wins, but we’re gonna do a recount. I’m just sayin’. I’m just saying we’re gonna do a recount.”

Wade won by the score of 57 orders to Haslem’s 49 orders. The amount of money that UD is going to pay up is undisclosed at this moment.

The competition will go on through Saturday, but they haven’t factored in this last taste test.

Let’s make that 58 to 49. Delicious.

FOR MORE INFO:

800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen

2956 NE 199th St.

Aventura, FL 33180

305-902-4363

800degreesaventura.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.