Heart patient, Drake fan: Great to be ‘back to myself’

CHICAGO (AP) — The suburban Chicago girl who received a heart transplant after dancing her way into a meeting with Drake says she’s feeling great.

Sofia Sanchez met with reporters on Thursday , three-and-a-half weeks after she received a new heart during a nine-hour operation at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The 11-year-old says her new heart “feels different, but in a good way.”

Last month, the Canadian rapper surprised Sofia with a visit after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to one of his songs while tethered to her IV pump. That was a week before her surgery.

Sofia says Drake’s advice to stay strong and keep fighting has helped her through some tough times.

A heart surgeon calls Sofia a star patient and says her recovery is going quite well.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.