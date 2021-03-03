Head to Minty Z in Coconut Grove for their unique, 100% vegan pan-Asian dishes

You Dim Sum, you lose some, but when it comes to Asian vegan food, Deco’s checking out a new restaurant where everyone’s a winner — especially those trying to avoid the meat sweats.

It may look like traditional Dim Sum, but trust me, these dishes at Minty Z in Coconut Grove will have you in your “fillings.”

This new pan-Asian restaurant is all about shareable plates, but it’s what’s not on the menu that’s got everyone talking.

That’s right. Everything at Minty Z is 100% vegan.

Minty Zhu, Minty Z: “Here in South Florida, there’s not a lot of vegan Asian options. We have over 20 dishes, including vegan Dim Sum and other creative dishes.”

This couple is getting crafty in the kitchen and using things like black sesame, jackfruit and corn instead of meat.

Alexander Falco, Minty Z: “A lot of our inspiration came from the food that we make at home, with us both being vegans.”

One of the restaurant’s signature items is the barbecue jackfruit lo mai gai. This dish uses shredded jackfruit, which has a similar texture to pulled pork.

Alexander Falco: “We make it in a sort of homemade barbecue sauce. It’s a sticky rice dumpling wrapped around the barbecue jackfruit filling and steamed inside a lotus leaf.”

Ace, customer: “It was so good that I actually ate some of the leaf around it, too, and you’re not supposed to eat that part.”

Check out those buns! Bao buns, that is.

This fun snack has a carrot-flavored dough and is filled with black sesame paste that’s almost like peanut butter.

Alexander Falco: “We sear them on the bottom, and we serve that with a homemade coconut yogurt.”

There’s nothing corny about Minty Z’s Cuban corn wontons.

Alexander Falco: “We use vegan ham, garlic, cumin, cilantro all in the filling.”

Once the wontons are shaped, they head to the fryer to get golden brown, and for dipping, a tofu based lime mayo!

Ace: “I’ve been trying to eat more vegan, but I haven’t found anything that I’ve really liked, but now that I came here and I’ve tried this, I think I’ll definitely be coming back.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Minty Z

3206 Grand Ave.

Miami, FL 33133

786-409-7151

www.mintyz.com

