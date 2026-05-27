(WSVN) - Fox’s MasterChef: Global Gauntlet brought the FIFA fever into the kitchen for a special episode.

Head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team Mauricio Pochettino starred as a guest judge on the show.

He came together with the U.S. Soccer Federation to serve lunch to over 100 hungry children coming straight off the soccer field.

During the episode, Pochettino evaluated the contestants’ dishes.

Check out the special episode on Wednesday night.

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