COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of a Coconut Grove art dealer accused of selling fraudulent artwork spoke out about her father’s actions.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Brittney Lynn Roberts said she has a complicated relationship with her father, 62-year-old Leslie Roberts.

“The little girl in me loves my dad. It’s always been hard to talk about,” she said.

Leslie’s art gallery was raided by FBI agents last week. He was indicted the next day, accused of selling fraudulent art.

“I was in complete shock that he would even do that again after what we had been through,” Brittney said. “He lies and he only cares about money.”

It wasn’t the first time something like this happened in her family. Brittney said about 15 years ago, her own artwork, which she patterned after famous works of art, were put up for sale in her father’s gallery.

“He turned around and, without me knowing, he was signing them and putting serial numbers and [certificates of authenticity],” she said. “When I found all that out, I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, I am not working for you.'”

Despite distancing herself from her father’s operation back then, Brittney said, she was convicted of fraud along with her father.

“‘Because what she should have done is told on her father,'” she said, recalling what the judge told her that day.

Brittney and her brother, who also worked at the gallery, were both placed on house arrest, probation. To this day, the siblings are still paying back their share of $800,000 in restitution.

Their father served time in prison, and if he is convicted again, may be heading back again.

With her father facing another indictment now, Brittney said she just wants to know the truth.

“I just want the truth to come out about him and make sure nobody else gets hurt,” she said.

Brittney also said she hasn’t seen her father in 12 years, but plans to attend his arraignment hearing in federal court on April 21.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.