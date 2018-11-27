Have your fill of pumpkin at these 3 SoFlo eateries

Pumpkin pie is a favorite treat this time of year. Who doesn’t love that silky pumpkin flavor topped with whipped cream? But pumpkin tastes great in and out of pie crust. Deco’s official taste tester Chris Van Vliet got his fill of the fall fruit.

Fall foods are full of flavor. And one food can be used in everything from sweets to savory to even drinks. Deco checked out how some favorite hot spots are using pumpkins.

Time to fall in love with pumpkin.

Hakkasan at the Fontainebleau Resort on Miami Beach is using this gourd to make gorgeous dumplings.

Thomas Connell, chef: “As we get into fall, we start looking into products that are more abundant and in their prime this time of year.”

This traditional Cantonese restaurant is making vegetable dumplings with pumpkins that look the part.

Hey! Pumpkin Dumplings?

Call them pump-lings!

Thomas Connell: “It’s firm tofu, sautéed pumpkin, zucchini, yam, bean paste. Then it is shaped like a little pumpkin.”

The Pumpkin Dumpling comes to the table crispy and cute.

Jessica Suarez, customer: “They’re very quirky, they’re beautiful. The texture is fantastic, and the taste, I mean, I haven’t quite tasted anything like that. And the fact that it is shaped like a pumpkin adds to the charm of it all.”

Bulla Gastrobar in Coral Gables is getting fired up for Pumpkin Brûlée.

Timothy Cunningham, partner: “It’s a crème brûlée with pumpkin in it, but it doesn’t have synthetic pumpkin flavor. It’s a natural flavor.”

The sweet treat has pureed pumpkin mixed in.

Natalia Garcia, customer: “It tastes amazing. It’s a different flavor, but it’s something original, I would say. It’s very unique.”

The Pumpkin Crème Brûlée gets torched, so it’s crunchy on top, and served with ice cream.

Timothy Cunningham: “Traditional crème brûlée is a vanilla flavored custard that is very creamy. Our crème brûlée has that unique pumpkin flavor people really love.”

American Social is serving fall flavors in some signature drinks.

Adam Perhosky, marketing director: “We are putting pumpkin into some of our cocktails as a way to incorporate it into our menu.”

The Pumpkin Pie Martini is a dessert cocktail.

And the Pumpkin Apple Cider Shandy combines apple cider and a seasonal pumpkin beer.

Alexann Brown: “People should come here to have pumpkin cocktails because it’s really good. It’s a great environment.”

Adam Perhosky: “It is light, refreshing with a little taste of fall.”

Pumpkin is a seasonal flavor, which means these pumpkin flavored treats are seasonal too.

In other words, you better enjoy them while you can.

FOR MORE INFO:

Hakkasan

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(877) 326-7412

hakkasan.com

Bulla Gastrobar

2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 441-0107

bullagastrobar.com

American Social

690 SW 1st Ct.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 223-7004

americansocialbar.com

