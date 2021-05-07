Have a spa and shopping day at once at these 2 SoFlo stores

Let’s face it. We could all use a spa day. A spa day and a shopping day, but you don’t have to run all over town. A couple of SoFlo stores are making it easy to have both!

Double your pleasure at Orianne Collins Jewellery and Spa.

They combine two of my favs: shopping and a spa day!

Orianne Collins, Orianne Collins Jewellery and Spa: “We want to offer our clients an experience.”

Orianne — you know, Phil Collins’ ex — has a jewelry store in the Design District.

What makes this place a gem is there’s a spa inside the store!

Orianne Collins: “When a client buys something, it’s nice to say, ‘Why don’t you have a facial and a massage?'”

Guests can shop or go to the spa or splurge…

Orianne Collins: “It’s better to do both because it’s a cool experience. For sure, you are going to find a piece of jewelry you love. Then, they have a full menu of services they can have. Our therapists are fantastic.”

Renata Munoz, customer: “I love that I can shop and have a spa because you get to see amazing jewelry, amazing collection. You can shop around, and then, have a great treat get pampered.”

Skinney Med Spa inside Sak’s Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour is two treats under one roof.

Dasha Varshavski, Skinney Med Spa: “What makes Skinney Med Spa different is that we are located inside a department store, which is Saks Fifth Avenue. They’re both luxury brands, and it was the perfect match of beauty and fashion.”

Shop ’till you drop.

Then, head to Skinney to get relaxed and rejuvenated.

Dasha Varshavski: “In Skinney Med Spa, we specialize in body contouring services. We also offer skin lasers, as well as regular facials.”

Shop and spa could be my new favorite pastime!

Dasha Varshavski: “You can shop and do a spa treatment, or you can do both. It’s a very convenient way. It’s also very unique, and I think it’s very practical.”

Ann Maniukova, customer: “I think it’s super convenient, and it’s amazing. You can combine beauty stuff and shopping stuff. It’s just wonderful.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Skinney Med Spa

(inside Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour)

9700 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

305-717-7576

www.skinneymedspa.com

www.saksfifthavenue.com/locations/s/balharbour

Orianne Collins Jewellery and Spa

4040 NE Second Ave., Suite 414

Miami, FL 33137

786-360-6787

www.oriannecollins.com

