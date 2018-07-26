Have a pajama party in public at Good Spirits Fifth & Fed’s brunch

Brunch is a meal meant to be enjoyed leisurely. We wave goodbye to the weekend and get ready for the week to come. It’s too bad we can’t chow down in our PJs, right? Well, now we can thanks to a restaurant that’s taking casual dining to a whole other level.

At Good Spirits in Fort Lauderdale, brunch time is pajama time.

Joe Zebrowski, managing partner: “Come as you are. So casual in fact that we’re inviting you to come in Sunday morning in your pajamas and have brunch with us.”

Everyone’s invited to enjoy the incredibly relaxed dress code.

Joe Zebrowski: “There are times that people feel that maybe they can’t come in dressed as they are or they can’t come in with their children, but now we want to make sure that we exude a family-style atmosphere.”

Sitting in your pajamas will give you the feeling of hanging around the house.

So will the choices on the special brunch menu.

Joe Zebrowski: “These are things on the menu that you would make for your family if you were dining at home.”

Of course, you’d have to be a heck of a chef to whip up some of these special dishes.

Joe Zebrowski: “Our version of a huevos rancheros, which we call The Rancher. Our version of chicken and waffles, which we call the Maple Bird.”

You can also check out The Brooklyn, a new take on bagels and lox.

There’s also the Louisville Brunch — which is like an open-faced hot turkey sandwich on steroids.

Steak and eggs undergoes a complete transformation and is re-christened the Cowboy Brunch.

Cocktails are part of the deal, too.

Joe Zebrowski: “We’ve created a bottomless mimosa and a bottomless bellini special. We also have a special on bloody marys.”

Good Spirits’ pajama brunch will be going on every Sunday throughout the summer.

Don’t miss out on this stress-free affair.

Joe Zebrowski: “Where else can you roll out of bed and roll into brunch without taking off your pajamas?”

Nadia, customer: “Honestly, I love the concept. For me, brunches are for Sunday and staying in your pajamas all day, so this is a perfect combination for the two.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Good Spirits Fifth & Fed

476 N Federal Hwy.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 523-2580

https://goodspiritsrestaurant.com/menu/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.